India’s K-4 nuclear tip Ballistic missile successfully test fired from Andhra coast

India’s indigenously developed nuclear tip ballistic missile K-4 was successfully test fired today off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, from a submarine. The K-4 ballistic missile is designed to provide lethal firing power to India’s submarine fleet. The missile will go through several test phases before induction to the Navy.

INS Arihant-the nuclear-powered submarine developed by India is the only vessel that could be loaded with K-4. The nuclear-tipped ballistic missile is developed specifically for submarine launch. The ballistic missile launch from a submarine greatly enhances its stealth range as it can be launched from anywhere on the sea.K-4 has a range of 3500 km and is the second underwater ballistic missile in India’s arsenal, the other being BO-5, with a range of 700 km.