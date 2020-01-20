‘ It is the destruction of lives and livelihoods of millions of Indians’: Sitaram Yechury lashes at Modi government

General secretary of CPM, Sitaram Yechury came down heavily at the union government over the economic slowdown that the country facing. In a series of tweets the CPM leader accused that it is not just the mismanagement of economy but is destruction of lives.

” This is not mere mismanagement of the economy. It is the destruction of lives and livelihoods of millions of Indians, while Modi’s rich cronies continue to benefit and fund the BJP. The people on the streets have taken note, accountability will be fixed”, Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

This is not mere mismanagement of the economy. It is the destruction of lives and livelihoods of millions of Indians, while Modi's rich cronies continue to benefit and fund the BJP. The people on the streets have taken note, accountability will be fixed. pic.twitter.com/A4OA7zdaUZ — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 20, 2020

” This is the reason Modi doesn’t want us to know who funds the BJP. The whole electoral bond scheme is opaque and points to a collusion between BJP and those who have become richer as a majority of Indians become poorer”, Yechuri tweeted again.

The CPM leader also alleged that the electoral bond system by the NDA government is opaque and points to a collusion between the BJP and those who become richer in BJP rule.