“Kohli is an exceptional leader”: Shoaib Akhtar lauds Indian captain

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes the three-match ODI series between India and Australia was a “battle of pride” in which Virat Kohli and men “hammered and bullied” the visitors.

After a thumping 10-wicket defeat in the first ODI in Mumbai, Team India came back strongly and registered comprehensive victories in the next two games in Rajkot and Bengaluru to clinch the series 2-1.

In the series decider, India rode on brilliant performances from Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Kohli as they defeated Australia by seven wickets on Sunday.

“Virat Kohli is an exceptional leader. He is very tough mentally. He knows how to mount comebacks. His boys know it as well. He doesn’t give up after setbacks,” said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

“Then if you have talents like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and K.L. Rahul, then you know that if you have got the opposition out for less than 300, that too in Bengaluru, then you forget about stopping that chase,” he added.