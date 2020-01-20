Man arrested for killing wife over suspect of illicit relationship

Rajasthan police has arrested a man for killing his wife. The man identified as Ayaz Ahmed has killed his wife Reshma Manglani aged 22 over suspicion of illicit relationship.

As per police the accused Ayaz Ahmed has took his wife to his flat in Kalawad area and gave her a beer and then drove her to Amber fort where he strangled her. After killing her the accused hit the face of victim with a heavy stone to hide her identity.

The police has registered a case against the accused IPC sections 201 and 302.