Reliance Jio launches UPI payments service for users

India’s biggest telecom operator, and the only one to book profits: Reliance Jio has launched UPI payments.This means that other private app-based UPI payments providers such as Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe, have a big task at hand to negotiate this massive competition.

As per an exclusive report, Jio has finally launched their UPI payment feature.

This way, they have beaten Whatsapp in this race towards enabling UPI payments, and have become the 1st telecom operator to launch UPI payment.Also, they are the second payments bank to do so.

Interestingly, Jio’s UPI payments/money transfer feature has not been launched on their wallet: Jio Money, but on the main My Jio app, which also houses popular apps/features like JioCinema, JioCloud and JioTV.

By launching UPI payments feature, Jio has directly reached their 37 crore users with a cashless payment option, which is growing, and expanding at a fast pace.A masterstroke from JIo in this regard.