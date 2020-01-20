Samsung to launch ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite’ in India tomorrow: Know specification, price

Leading smartphone brand Samsung will launch its new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India on 21 January. The smartphone is already listed in the website of Samsung and e-commerce website Flipkart.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.7 inch full HD+ sAMOLED display with infinity-O cutout. The phone is also equipped with on-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone runs on Octa-core processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128 GB built-in-memory.

The phone has a battery power of 4,000 mAh. It runs on Android 10 basd OneUI out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with three rear cameras – 12 MP wide-angle sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 12 MP telephoto sensor. For selfies the phone has a 32 MP camera with f 2.2 aperture.

The most iconic Galaxy experience, now made more accessible to you. #GalaxyNote10Lite – launching on 21st Jan 2020.

The phone is priced at Rs.39,990. The phone is expected to go on sale from early February.