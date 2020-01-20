DH Latest NewsLatest NewsTechnology

Samsung to launch ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite’ in India tomorrow: Know specification, price

Jan 20, 2020, 10:45 pm IST
Leading smartphone brand Samsung will launch its new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India on 21 January. The smartphone is already listed in the website of Samsung and e-commerce website Flipkart.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.7 inch full HD+ sAMOLED display with infinity-O cutout. The phone is also equipped with on-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone runs on Octa-core processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128 GB built-in-memory.

The phone has a battery power of 4,000 mAh. It runs on Android 10 basd OneUI out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with three rear cameras – 12 MP wide-angle sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 12 MP telephoto sensor. For selfies the phone has a 32 MP camera with f 2.2 aperture.

The phone is priced at Rs.39,990. The phone is expected to go on sale from early February.

