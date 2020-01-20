‘Triple Talaq is good for women’, says NCP MP Supriya Sule

Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Maharashtra, Supriya Sule claimed that Triple Talaq is good for women according to Quran. The NCP leader said this while addressing an anti-CAA rally at Mumbai.

The NCP leader said that the household issued must be resolved inside and not be taken outside. A woman will never send her husband to jail. If a woman send her husband to jail for giving Triple Talaq then the society will criticize her, siad Supriya Sule.

Every community has its own laws, rules and traditions. The government should not interfere in the same. The woman will decide whats is good for us. Just like CAA and NRC are bad for us, added the NCP leader.