DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘When your father was bootlicking Britishers, my ancestors were shouting slogans of Inquilab Zindabad’: Maharashtra minister hits out BJP over CAA

Jan 20, 2020, 07:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Jitendra Awhad, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister came down heavily on BJP and the union government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Maharahstra minister questioned the BJP and union government over its rights to seek proof of citizenship form the people.

” I ask the power at Delhi, who are you to seek proof of my citizenship. When yopur father was bootlicking Britishers, my ancestors were embracing the noose of shouting slogans of Inquilab Zindabad”,said thr minister while addressing a rally in Thane.

The remark of the NCP leader come amid the nationwide protest against the CAA nd NRC.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close