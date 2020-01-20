Woman Maoist leader killed in encounter

The Chattisgarh police informed that a woman Maoist leader was killed in an encounter with security forces. The encounter took place in the Bijapur district on Monday.

As per the security forces the Maoists fired at a joint team of CoBRA battalion, Chattisgarh state police and CRPF at Tekulagudem-Basaguda village. The join team was conducting a routine search operation. The security forces retaliated . And in the exchange of fire the woman naxal has been killed.

The security forces has recovered three rifles and ammunition from the spot.