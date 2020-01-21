Actress Alia Bhatt’s mother calls Afzal Guru ‘scapegoat’; demands probe

Soni Razdan, mother of Alia Bhatt and wife of Mahesh Bhatt, has caused controversy on Tuesday after she posted a tweet calling Afzal Guru, executed for his role in Parliament attack, a ‘scapegoat’ and demanded a probe into the death penalty awarded to him. Razdan’s tweet comes at a time when Guru’s role in the attack has come under scanner again after the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh.

Afzal Guru – who was convicted for his role in the attack on Indian parliament and hanged in 2013 – had written a letter to his lawyer days before his deat. In his letter, Guru had briefly touched upon how the Jammu and Kashmir police officer had tortured him. Guru had also claimed that Singh had made him give shelter and means to one of the attackers. Guru’s claims were not investigated at that time and the police officer remained in service. Singh was recently arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in the company of two militants he was allegedly ferrying.

This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat https://t.co/UUVV2Z9UGU — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) January 21, 2020

Razdan, who was last seen in a film No Fathers In Kashmir took to her social media account to highlight the need for ‘solid enquiry’ in the Afzal Guru case. In her tweet she further expressed the need of investigation to see if ‘Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat’.

“This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat” said her tweet. Razdan also shared a news article based on Guru’s claims on deputy superintendent Davinder Singh.