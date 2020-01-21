Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to visit Delhi, bail conditions modified

In a relief for Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad, a Delhi court on Tuesday modified the bail conditions in its January 16 order and allowed him to visit Delhi for medical and election purposes. However, the court said Azad would have to inform DCP (crime) about his schedule and day of his visit.

“In a democracy where an election is the biggest celebration, which should have maximum participation, it is fair that he should also participate,” the Delhi court said.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau of Tis Hazari court allowed Azad’s application after noting that the prosecution failed to show any material that his presence in Delhi would lead to violence or unrest.

Azad was granted bail last week in a case related to anti-CAA protests at Delhi’s Daryaganj on the condition that the Bhim Army chief should not be in Delhi for the next four weeks. The judge also said that Azad could not participate in dharnas for one month.

In a petition filed on Friday seeking modification of his bail conditions, Azad claimed imposing riders were wrong and undemocratic. The plea also referred to Azad’s health problems, saying the Bhim Army leader was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi, and in case of an emergency, it would not be possible to seek the permission of the Delhi Police to return to the national capital.