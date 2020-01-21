Commodity Market: Gold price rise on on weaker rupee

In the commodity market the price of yellow metal has gained on Tuesday. As per the market experts the gold rise surged die to weaker Indian rupee and global cues.

In the New Delhi bullion market gold price has rose by Rs.54 to to reach at Rs.40,807 per 10 gram. Gold was settled trading at Rs.40,753 per 10 gram on Monday.

But the price of silver has slipped down by Rs.56. Silver was trading at Rs. 47,804 per kilo. Silver was ended trading at Rs.47,860 per kilo on Monday.

In the international market gold was trading at $.1559 per ounce and silver at $.18 per ounce.