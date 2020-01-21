Indian man accused of money laundering in US, arrested

Amit Agarwal, an Indian businessman running a wholesale consumer electronics business in East Hanover in New Jersey was accused of charges relating to money laundering and arrested in the US. He was primarily accused of illegitimate money brokering to Columbia and smuggling electronic goods and drugs into the US.

Six Columbian nationals were also arrested together with Amit. Four counts of felony are charged against them.In the case sheet charged against the accused in Manhattan federal court, the defendants were involved in schemes to launder funds from locations throughout the US to recipients in, among other places, Colombia from about June 2018 to 2019.

US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the illegal drug trade depended on shadow financial networks to move drug traffickers’ profits into the US banking system and across borders.”As alleged, these defendants ran those types of networks in both the United States and Colombia,” Berman said. The drug mafia deposited the money to Agarwals US bank account in exchange of the price of E-goods sold in the Columbian drug curtail.

Agarwal was the chief executive officer of a consumer electronics products business based in New Jersey. His business exported consumer electronics to purchasers throughout the world, including purchasers located in Colombia.