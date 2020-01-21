JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh accuses ABVP members of beating up student

Aishe Ghosh alleged on Monday that a student has been beaten up by ABVP members, a charge denied by the RSS-affiliated students’ body. “An unfortunate incident of ragging against students of BA second year is being shown as a case of ABVP violence against the person accused of ragging,” the ABVP claimed.

According to sources, Raghib Akram, a resident of Narmada Hostel, was beaten up by some students. The reason was that he had reportedly not allowed them to eat at the Narmada Hostel mess on Sunday, as they were from a different hostel, the sources said.

In a Facebook post, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh wrote, “RISE IN RAGE ! 14 days have passed that JNU faced attack. Not a single arrest. But yes, see what’s going on. Today, one of the student of the University was again beaten up by students affiliated to the ABVP. They entered his room in Narmada Hostel to beat him up.”