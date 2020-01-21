More tornados spotted off UAE coast: Watch video

More tornadoes were spotted off UAE coast. An UAE citizen named Bu Ghaith has recorded several watersprouts in the Arabian Gulf off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah along with Khasab and Musandam areas.

Ras Al Khaimah has witnessed unpredicted rains, snow hail and sub-zero temperature in the last few weeks. This unstable weather has resulted in the formation of tornadoes or watersprouts in UAE says experts.

The Ras Al Khaimah police has warned all the citizens against driving to the mountains and valleys. The RAK police also urged all citizens to call 999 in case of emergency and 901 in regular cases.