Orbit raising manoeuvres of GSAT-30 successfully completed by ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully completed the three orbit raising manoeuvres of the communications satellite GSAT-30. The ISRO informed that the satellite has been successfully placed in an orbit close to its operational orbit.

The ISRO also informed that the solar panels and antennas of the satellite has been deployed and the satellite is placed in an orbit with a perigee of 35,826 km and apogee of 35,913 km with an inclination of 0.11 degree which is very close to its operational orbit.

After the completion of three planned orbit manoeuvres, #GSAT30 nears its orbital home with its solar arrays and antennas deployed. For more details please visit: https://t.co/4UWkAeZ6le — ISRO (@isro) January 20, 2020

The GSAT-30 was launched into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) on January 17 from Kourou Lauch Pad in French Guiana by Ariane-5VA-251.

GSAT-30 is configured on ISRO’s enhanced I-3K Bus structure to provide communication services from Geostationary orbit in C and Ku bands. The satellite derives its heritage from ISRO’s earlier INSAT/GSAT satellite series.

Weighing 3357 kg, GSAT-30 is to serve as replacement to INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage. The satellite provides Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band and extended coverage in C-band covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia. The designed in-orbit operational life of GSAT-30 is more than 15 years.