Pak PM Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump at World Economic Forum

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump will meet this week on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the Foreign Office announced on Monday.Khan would attend the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, from January 21 to 23 at the invitation of Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF.

“On the sidelines, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders. These include Prime Minister’s meeting with US President Trump,” the FO said.This would be the third leadership-level interaction between Pakistan and the US since Prime Minister Khan’s maiden visit to Washington in July 2019. The two leaders had also met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September.

Their meeting comes amid tensions in the Gulf region between Iran and the US, and Pakistan’s efforts to drum up support on the Kashmir issue.Ahead of the announcement of his meeting with Trump, Khan on Saturday warned that he feared “an Indian false flag operation.” He said there was an urgent need for UN Security Council to insist India allow the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) return to Kashmir.

“I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LoC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LoC,” Khan tweeted on Saturday.