Phone addiction increases loneliness and isolation

According to a new study the smartphone addiction leads to loneliness and isolation. The study lead by researchers in the Swansea University in the UK has found out this. The study is published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning, 285.

Students who use digital technology excessively are less motivated to engage with their studies and are more anxious about tests. The this results in the increased feelings of loneliness.

The researchers found out that students reporting more internet addiction found it harder to organise their learning productively, and were more anxious about upcoming tests. Internet addiction was also associated with loneliness which made study harder.

According to the study, students mainly used the internet for social networking (40%) and information seeking (30%).