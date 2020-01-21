Pub assault in UK leaves Indian student dead

Arjun Singh, a 20-year-old student of Indian origin succumbed to his injuries and died at Queens Medical Centre on Sunday.

Arjun Singh was fatally wounded in a violent pub clash and was rushed to the hospital. The cause of the assault on him is not available as the police are respecting the deceased family’s plea for private space.”I would like to reiterate that the family of Arjun has expressed their wishes to retain their privacy at this incredibly difficult time”, said Detective inspector Richard Monk of Nottingham Police.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder investigation. The police are inspecting CCTV footage and collecting witness statements from the scene.