See the pictures of Indian Army’s biggest airborne exercise

The Indian Army recently conducted one of its biggest Airborne Exercise. The exercise was conducted in the North East.

A large number of the Special Forces troops and all kind of air transport platforms of the Air Force participated in the exercise. The exercise was code-named as ‘Winged Raider’ to signify the multidimensional nature of the drill.

The purpose of the “Winged Raider” exercise was to demonstrate the operational readiness of our Paratroopers and Air Warriors whilst undertaking airborne missions.

The drill witnessed the participation of more than 500 soldiers of the Special Forces who parachuted from C-130 Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III and Dhruv helicopters during the day and at night.