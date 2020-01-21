Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in red

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended trading in loss. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading at red.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,323 lower by 205 points or 0.49%. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 12,169 registering a loss of 54 points or 0.45%.

The top gainers in the market were UltraTech Cement, HDFC, Kotak Bank, ONGC, Bharati Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Bharat Petroleum, Coal India, and Tata Consultancy Service.

The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Indian Oil, Vedanta, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Cipla, ITC and Power Grid.