Akhilesh Yadav accepts the ‘debate challenge’ by Amit Shah

Jan 22, 2020, 10:56 pm IST
The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and president of Samajwadi Party has accepted the challenge of Union Home Minister Amit Shah  for  a debate. but not  over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and over development.

“Let the BJP decide on the place and the time for the debate and I will reach there. But the topic of debate will be development, employment, youth, farmers etc,” he said .

Shah on Tuesday challenged Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and other leaders of Opposition parties to debate over the CAA.

 

 

 

