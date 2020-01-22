China apologizes after online shaming of shoppers wearing Pajamas back whipped

Chinese authorities at Suzhou province apologized yesterday after they posted pictures of some shoppers wearing pajamas doing shopping. The authorities posted people in their pajamas together with their full ID, name and other details with berating and obscene captions in social media.

The ‘online shaming’ of the authorities soon back whipped with trolls and comments supporting freedom of individuality and private space. China’s surveillance technology is much advanced with the camera’s ability to recognize each individual with facial recognition and is able to track a particular individual any were in public place with relaying technology of camera in a network.

As per Suzhou authorities, they posted the pictures as part of a national level competition for surveillance coverage. China is expected to have 40 crore cameras operating in a network to cover public places for facilitating law and order.