Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO unveils female humanoid ‘Vyommitra’; Know more

The Indian Space Research organization (ISRO) has unveiled the female humanoid named ‘Vyommitra’. The female humanoid will be placed in the first unmanned mission of ISRo ‘Gaganyaan’. Gaganyaan is the first human space mission of the country.

According to ISRO Vyommitra is a half humanoid as it has no legs. It can only bend sidewards and forward. The humanoid will carry out experiments and will be in touch with ISRO command centre.

The GSLV Mark-111, which is the heaviest launch vehicle of India will carry four astronauts to space. Four Indian Air Force pilots has been selected for the mission. The training for them will start this month in Russia.