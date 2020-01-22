Have you met AI powered robotic rolling ball ‘Ballie’, Samsungs futuristic leap to personal care

A small yet very intelligent robot ball grabbed the attention at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. ‘Ballie’, the robot ball is Samsungs vision of futuristic pets as it learns more than a dog or cat in its lifetime. The cuddly device amused every one as it rolled over responding to commands just like a pet dog.

Unveiled on 6 January 2020 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Samsung’s small, yellow Ballie robot is designed to act as a personal assistant for the home. The device uses a mobile interface, on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, voice activation, and an in-built camera to recognize and respond to its users, and help them with various household tasks.

It responds to spoken demands as a pet might, but can be used as a wakeup call, a fitness assistant, to record moments or to manage other smart devices in the home like TVs and vacuums. The life-like robot can also be a friend to a real pet to cover their boredom when you are away at work.