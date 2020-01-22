Pamela Anderson tied knot for the fifth time

Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson has tied the knot for the fifth time. The actress married film producer John Peters. It is also the fifth marriage of Peters.Pamela and Jon married in a private ceremony in Malibu.

The couple had a history as they dated more than thirty years ago, however, they reunited romantically in recent months after Pamela broke up with French professional footballer Adil Rami last year.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Jon told media persons.

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but for 35 years. I`ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild in a good way”, said Peters.