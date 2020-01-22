Scientists make food from air,water and electricity,’Thin air’ food to revolutionize humanity:

The Finnish company Solar Foods Oy produces an entirely new kind of nutrient-rich protein using only air and electricity. The newly discovered food will soon revolutionize and guide the future of humanity in the coming years.

A Finnish company Solar Foods, known for its research in eco- friendly animal-friendly food supplements had developed a protein-rich powder which they name as ‘Solein’, made from air, water and electricity with the help of a microbe.’Solein’ is made by applying electricity to water to release bubbles of carbon dioxide and hydrogen captured from the air. The microbe feeds on the tiny bubbles of Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide and the minerals present in water and excretes a protein-rich byproduct which is extracted to make the ‘Solein’ protein powder.

‘Solien’ is now in production in Solar company’s main plant and will be marketed by a trade-name ‘Thin air food’.Like all other food supplements, the powder is tasteless and can be mixed with any kind of snack or food to make it high in protein content. The company claims ‘Solein’ is 100 times more climate-friendly than any other food.

The newly found food will save the globe from greenhouse gases from agriculture and animal husbandry. It can also save up to 70 percent of water used by humans for irrigating farmlands. According to the CEO of Solar company Passy Vinicca, in future humanity should stop farming and agriculture altogether together to save it from the effects of climate change triggered by greenhouse emissions.

The development in science is remarkably close to defying the known perception of ‘Life supports life’ even though a life form in the form of a microbe is involved in the process.