Vodafone launches new Prepaid plans with unlimited calls and data

Vodafone introduces new prepaid plans in India – priced at Rs. 558 and Rs. 398.The Rs. 558 prepaid plan is available in the Madhya Pradesh circle for now, and it offers 3GB high-speed data per day to subscribers with a validity of 56 days.

The Rs. 398 prepaid plan, on the other hand, has been made available in the Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh circles, and it also offers the same data benefits, but with a validity of 28 days. The company has reportedly also revised the cheapest Rs. 19 prepaid plan as well to offer more data benefit.

Starting with the Rs. 558 prepaid plan from Vodafone, it offers unlimited voice calls to any network, 3GB high-speed daily data, and 100 SMS messages per day with a validity of 56 days. The plan is listed to also offer Vodafone Play one-year subscription worth Rs. 499 and a one-year Zee5 subscription worth Rs. 999 to its subscribers. As mentioned, this prepaid recharge is live only in the Madhya Pradesh circle for now. There’s another new Rs. 398 prepaid plan that offers the exact same data benefits of 3GB high-speed daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day, but with a reduced validity of 28 days. This Rs. 398 plan is live in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh circles. The Rs. 398 plan in the Mumbai circle shows 56 days of validity at the time of writing. This is most likely an error and Vodafone should fix it soon.