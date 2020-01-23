“All those who understand country’s soul opposing CAA”,says Akhilesh Yadav

Those who “understand the soul” of the country are opposed to the amended citizenship law, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday, accusing the BJP of discriminating on the basis of religion.

He also alleged that the BJP is playing with the Constitution as it has majority in Lok Sabha.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said as far as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is concerned, “not only the Samajwadi Party (SP) but all those who understand the soul of the country are opposing it”.

“I am glad that women have taken the lead and youth are protesting in large numbers”: Yadav told reporters after garlanding a statue of SP leader Janeshwar Mishra at a park here on his death anniversary.

Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar were against discrimination, the SP chief said as he accused the BJP of suppressing the voice of the people.

“Discrimination on the basis of religion is being done by the BJP and every Indian is against it. Will they (the BJP) kill the soul of the country and create fissures in society for votes,” he said.

“With majority they (the BJP) cannot suppress the voice of the common people. Democracy will be strengthened by the voice of the people,” Yadav said.