By avoiding these you can stay healthy and get rid liver diseases

Liver is the largest gland in the human body. And it is called the chemical factory in the human body. Liver has many functions in the human body system.

Cleaning the blood, removing toxins, converting nutrients into energy and storing vitamins and minerals are some of the functions of the liver. So to stay healthy it is very much necessary to take care of the health of liver.

By following these measures you can get rid of liver disease and thus stay healthy.

1. Avoid too much sugar: Too much sugar can damage liver. Liver use sugar to make fat called ‘Fructose’. Too much refined sugar and high-fructose corn syrup can cause a fatty buildup in liver.

2. Soft Drinks: Soft drinks are the major cause of non-alcoholic fatty live disease.

3. Vitamin A supplements: Taking too much of Vitamin A supplement is not good for liver. You can take fresh fruits and vegetables as a replacement.

4.Obesity: Extra fat can build up on liver cells and it can lead to fatty liver disease.