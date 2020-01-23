Facebook launches ‘Dark Mode’

The social media giant Facebook is all set to launch ‘Dark Mode’.Android Police has reported that Facebook has started rolling out dark mode on its Android beta app. They also shared screenshots of Facebook app running in dark mode.

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all owned by Facebook has launched the dark mode feature earlier.

Recent developments show that Facebook is getting closer to rolling out dark mode to Android smartphone users using its Facebook and WhatsApp apps . As far as the company’s iOS based apps are concerned, there is no word on when the company will roll out dark mode on iPhones yet.