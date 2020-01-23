” Farmers are not beggars, don’t need just loan waivers”: Bollywood actor Nana Patekar

National award winning Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has come again supporting the farmers of Maharashtra. The actor said that only loan waivers will not solve the issues of farmers. Along with loan waivers they also need emotional support.

” It is okay if political leaders don’t give money to farmers. They don’t only need loan waivers, they need emotional support and encouragement. We need talk to them. Farmers are not beggars”, said Nana Patekar.

Earlier in 2015, Nana Patekar with his colleague Makrand Anaspure had given financial aid to 113 families of farmers of Maharashtra. The state of Maharashtra witnessed thousands of farmers suicide due to drought conditions in the state and indebtedness.