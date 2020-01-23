“I have made money only as much as you have hair on your head”, Akhtar’s hilarious reply to Sehwag

Replying to Sehwag’s blame that he praises Indian cricketers only to make more money, the former Pak pacer Shoaib Akhtar bowled a yorker by saying, “I have made money only like you have hair on your head”, referring to renowned baldness of Virender Sehwag.

Akhtar said that he is an unbiased analyst of the game and that he speaks on things that he believes are right. “Just tell me one Pakistan YouTuber who does not praise India when their team does well. Ramiz Raja, Shahid Afridi all praise the Indian side when they do well. Tell me one thing, isn’t it right that the Men in Blue are in fact the number one side in the world, isn’t it right that Kohli is the number one batsman in the world,” Akhtar said.

Aiming at Virendar Sehwag once the world’s fastest bowler- Akhtar, said that the former Indian opener speaks in a carefree manner, but then his comments on him trying to pander to Indian audiences do not make much sense.