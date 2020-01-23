If PCB supports there are ‘Pak players who could become better than Kohli’, Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razaq blamed Pakistan Cricket Board’s lack of support as the main reason for his country not to give a batsman of Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s caliber. Terming it a tragedy, Razzaq said Pakistan players are neglected by the system.

“I do believe that even in Pakistan we have players who could become better than Virat Kohli, but they are neglected by our system which is a tragedy. In Kohli’s case, he has taken that confidence shown in him by the board and using his talent, repaid them with his performances,” Razaq was quoted as saying by PakPassion.net.

“Virat Kohli is lucky to get full support from BCCI”, he added.