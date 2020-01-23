Kapil Sibal to Shah,”Try to listen and understand the concerns of protesters”

Responding to Home minister Amit Shah’s comments in Lucknow, “We are not afraid of protestors,” senior Congress leader and veteran lawyer Kapil Sibal said Shah need not be afraid but must show the courage to listen and understand the plight of protestors.

Taking to his twitter handle Sibal wrote, “True Mr. Home Minister. You should not be afraid but should have the courage to listen and try and understand their concerns. That is your duty as a public servant

You should also know that they are not afraid of you.”