Nirbhaya’s mother, “Fully agree with Kangna Ranaut” on comments against Indira Jaising

Acknowledging Bollywood celebrity Kangna Ranaut’s timely support, Delhi gang-rape victim ‘Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said she is ‘glad someone stood with me’. In an interview, Ranaut had demanded that Jaising – who had earlier requested Devi to pardon the rapist – should be locked with them for four days.

“I fully agree with Kangana, she is right. I am glad that someone has spoken against Indira Jaising and has stood with me,” New 18 quoted Asha Devi in an interview. She also said she saw nothing wrong with Kangana’s statement that women like Jaising “give birth to monsters”.

The controversy started when Indira Jaising a senior lawyer requested Nirbhaya’s mother to pardon the rapist to save them from the death sentence, just like Sonia Gandhi did to assassins of her husband Rajiv Gandhi. Nalini one of Rajiv Gandhi assassins is still serving her life term in Vellore Central jail.