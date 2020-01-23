Police books four people for allegedly raising funds and recruiting for ISIS

Tamil Nadu Police had filed an FIR against four people under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly raising funds and recruiting for ISIS. These four people are also being sued under the I-T Act for allegedly spreading extremist ideas with the villagers through WhatsApp. Till now three have been arrested.

According to a report, the police have booked a case against four people in Ramanathapuram under UAPA, alleging that these people were ISIS recruiters and were raising funds for the terror outfit. Also, investigation has been launched to find out the possible relationship between the arrested men and the ongoing probe of the murder of SSI Wilson case.