“Political stunt”: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor rejects resolutions against CAA

Giving a shock to Congress and opposition parties who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act, former union Minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has rejected the resolutions passed some state assemblies against CAA. The Congress MP said that these resolutions were just ‘political stunt’.

” That’s more a political gesture. The citizenship is given by the federal government only and obviously no states can give citizenship, so it has nothing for them to implement or not implement”, said Shashi Tharoor in an interview given to news agency PTI.

” The states can pass a resolution or go to the court but in practise what can they do? The state governments can’t say they won’t implement CAA, what can they say is they will not implement NPR/NRC as they will have a crucial role in it”, added Tharoor.

Earlier Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Kapil Sibal and Bhupinder Singh Hooda has also opined that the states cannot deny the implementation of CAA.

The Kerala state Assembly was the first state to pass a resolution against CAA. Later Punjab ruled by Congress also passed a resolution.