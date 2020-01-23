Sony launches NW-A105 Walkman Media player in India : Price and Features

Sony has launched NW-A105 Walkman in India on Wednesday, priced at Rs. 23,990.The Sony NW-A105 Walkman runs Android, and offers a touchscreen display.

The Sony NW-A105 Walkman comes with 16GB of built-in storage, which can further be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB). The NW-A105 also features a USB Type-C port for easy and fast charging, while other audio connectivity options include Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphone jack, apart from the USB Type-C port itself.

The Android 9.0 Pie-running Walkman comes with 3.6-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. Users can also download their favourite track with Wi-Fi support and make NW-A105 their travel partner with a battery life of 26 hours, Sony says.

The Sony NW-A105 Walkman will be available starting January 24 in black colour. It comes support for supports Hi-Res Audio as well as DSD audio formats up to 11.2MHz, thanks to the NW-A105 high-quality PCM conversion. A 10-band equaliser is also available to users, to adjust the sound output.