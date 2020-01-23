Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain. The domestic equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has rallied upward due to favourable conditions.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,386 registering a gain of 0.66% or 271 points. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 12,179 gaining by 73 points or 0.6%.

The top gainers in the market were Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, State bank of India, Axis Bank, Yes bank, Indian Oil, GAIL India, Bharat Petroleum, Titan and Infosys.

The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Service, Bajaj Auto, Zee Entertainment, UPL, Cipla, Dr.Reddy’s Labs, Eicher Motors, and Reliance Industries Limited.