“Youth gives hope to this country,Every place is turning a Shaheen bagh now”, Nandita Das on Citizenlaw protest

Upholding the nationwide protests on the new citizenship law, actor Nandita Das said on Thursday that more places like Shaheen Bagh are coming up across the country. She added that the involvement of ‘youth in the protests is giving hope to this country’.

The actor said the protests against the CAA and the NRC are “spontaneous” and no political parties are involved in them. “These are led by students and common people. The youth has created hope in the country. Every other place is becoming a Shaheen Bagh now, and I think as human beings, we should speak up against these laws,” Das said.

Highlighting the weak economy, Unemployment, and now with the CAA and the NRC, the country has become a topic of discussion across the world as “people are being divided on the basis of religion”, She said.