Firefighters rescue a puppy whose head get stuck in tyre: See video

Firefighters rescue a puppy whose head get stuck in tyre

Jan 24, 2020, 11:24 pm IST
A video of firefighters rescuing a puppy whose head got stuck in a spare tyre is going viral on social media. The incident took place in California.

Riverside County Animal Services shared updates about the incident. Sharing a picture of the puppy stuck in the tyre, the handle tweeted that they were doing their best to help the dog out. They put some oil on its neck and head hoping it would help the dog slip out. However, by then the dog’s neck had swollen up.

Then a group of firefighters come in to rescue the puppy.By using machines they cut the tyre and rescued the puppy.

