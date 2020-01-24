Firefighters rescue a puppy whose head get stuck in tyre: See video

A video of firefighters rescuing a puppy whose head got stuck in a spare tyre is going viral on social media. The incident took place in California.

Breaking news: we are doing all we can to assist this pup. She got herself stuck in this spare tire in #Coachella. We oiled her up, but her neck is swollen. She is now sedated — and our friends with fire department en route. #WheeliePup #RivCoNOW #PuppyPredicament pic.twitter.com/8LB2dlFvtN — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) January 23, 2020

Riverside County Animal Services shared updates about the incident. Sharing a picture of the puppy stuck in the tyre, the handle tweeted that they were doing their best to help the dog out. They put some oil on its neck and head hoping it would help the dog slip out. However, by then the dog’s neck had swollen up.

Then a group of firefighters come in to rescue the puppy.By using machines they cut the tyre and rescued the puppy.