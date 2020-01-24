Godrej & Boyce Trains 1.41 Lakh Youth Across India

Godrej Disha works across 23 states, with 29 partners, at 88 centers MUMBAI, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Godrej Disha, part of the Good & Green initiative, designed to skill underserved youth has, as on January 2020, trained nearly 1,41,408 youth across India. The Godrej Disha program is an endeavor at creating a more holistic approach towards skilling the youth, providing training for sales, service, rural entrepreneurship, construction, manufacturing and technical training.

Through Godrej Disha, the company has collaborated with several non-profit organizations and social enterprises to design training programs in vocational skills that are relevant to their businesses. Currently, Godrej Disha is spread across 23 states, with 29 partners, at 88 centers. The program is also exploring newer courses with a focus on increasing the number of women trainees. Some of the courses provide training for capabilities related to IoT, Industry 4.0, ERP systems and special training for PwDs. By the end of 2020, Godrej & Boyce aims at having trained 1.5 lac youth.

George Menezes, Head of the Skilling Initiative at Godrej & Boyce and COO, Godrej Electricals & Electronics said, “India has one of the largest young populations in the world; sadly, most are unemployable as they lack the requisite skills required by the industry. For a country to progress, making its youth employable is an absolute imperative. The ‘demographic dividend’ can only become a reality when we equip the youth, to find meaningful employment or become entrepreneurs. This will not only drive employment but also fuel consumption that is needed to sustain our economic growth trajectory. In line with the ‘Skill India’ mission, through the Godrej Disha initiative, we’ve decided to invest in helping skill India’s youth. This is one of the key initiatives under the Good & Green CSR program. Initiatives such as Skill India and efforts to revamp the approach to education and are vital aspects of the nation’s growth strategy.” About Good & Green At Godrej our sustainability strategy, Good & Green, is driven by the desire to help create a more inclusive and greener India. Launched in 2011 as one of our four key imperatives for Good & Green is based on shared value, a principle that aligns business competitiveness and growth with social and environmental impact. We aspire to create a more employable Indian workforce, build a greener India, and innovate for ‘good’ and ‘green’ products. ‘Good’ products are designed to address a critical social issue (e.g. healthcare and sanitation) for consumers at the base of the income pyramid. ‘Green’ products are those that are environmentally sustainable.