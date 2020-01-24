Huawei launches Band 4 in India : Price and Features

Huawei Band 4 was launched in India on Thursday, finally launching in the country after being unveiled in China in October last year.

The Huawei Band 4 shares many design similarities with the Honor Band 5i, and it sports a 0.96-inch colour display. Key highlights of the Huawei Band 4 include 5ATM water resistance, up to 9 days of typical battery longevity, and sleep disorder diagnosis. Another major draw of the wearable is support for on-the-go charging, which means the Huawei Band 4 can be charged via a power bank directly without requiring any separate cable or charging dock.

The Huawei Band 4 is priced at Rs. 1,999 and comes in a single Graphite Black colour.

The Huawei Band 4 features a 0-96-inch TFT colour display with a resolution of 80 x 160 pixels. The Apollo 3 microprocessor is at the heart of the Huawei Band 4. Aside from the usual on-the-go alerts and notification features, the Huawei Band 4 offers nine exercise modes such as running, cycling, walking, rowing, and more. The Huawei wearable is also capable of 24×7 heart rate monitoring, thanks to the optical heart rate sensor, and supports the proprietary Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology that is claimed to help in detection of six types of sleep disorders.