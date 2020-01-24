India Vs New Zealand T20I: Team India starts the tour with victory

In cricket, the team India has started their New Zealand tour by victory. The men in blue has won the first T20 International against New Zealand.

The Indian team crossed the victory target of 204 set by New Zealand in just 19 overs losing four wickets at Eden park in Auckland. For India K.L.Rahul scored 56, skipper Virat Kohli scored 45 and Shreyas Ayyar scored 58 runs.

Earlier put in to bat first New Zealand scored 203 for 5 wickets. Colin Munro and captain Kane Williamson has scored half centuries for the team. Colin Munro scored 59 runs.

Shreyas Iyer has been selected as the man of the match. By this victory India is leading the five-match series by 1-0. The next T20I will held on Sunday.