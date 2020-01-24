Madras High Court dismisses case against Rajinikanth

Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the case filed against actor Rajinikanth on his comment against Periyar.

Dismissing the case against the superstar, the high court asked the petitioners why wasn’t the plea taken to a magistrate court first.

A row had erupted over Rajinikanth’s comment about a rally led by reformist leader EV Ramasamy “Periyar” decades ago. The comment assumed political overtones with Dravidian ideologists upping the ante against the actor.

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) had accused the actor of uttering a blatant lie and demanded his unconditional apology and also filed police complaints seeking action against him.The DVK had on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the police to register a case against the actor.

DVK Secretary Umapathy in his petition submitted that he had lodged a complaint with police on January 18 but no FIR had been registered.