“Narendra Modi is the best prime minister of India ever ”,says MOTN survey

PM Narendra Modi is believed to be the best prime minister of the country, according to the 34 per cent, at least 16 per cent believe that Indira Gandhi was the best prime minister, followed by the 13 per cent who have given a thumbs-up to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Even though Narendra Modi has been chosen as the best prime minister by 34 per cent in the recent Mood of the Nation poll results, there has been a drop of three per cent in his popularity as the best PM since the August 2019 MOTN survey.

At least 14 per cent had named Indira Gandhi as the best prime minister in August 2019. The recent MOTN survey shows an increase of 2 per cent in the former prime minister’s popularity.

Notably in January 2019, before the Lok Sabha polls, only 19 per cent had believed that PM Modi was the best prime minister of the country. In the next eight months, Narendra Modi’s popularity increased by 20 per cent to 37 per cent. However, it has dropped by three per cent to 34 per cent.

The major reason for it could be the growing dissatisfaction about the economic growth, unemployment, farmers’ distress and the widespread civil unrest due to the National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The India Today Group-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll was conducted by Karvy Insights Limited. A total of 12,141 interviews [67 per cent rural and 33 per cent urban, and an almost equal number of females and males] were conducted, spread across 97 parliamentary constituencies in 194 Assembly constituencies in 19 states.