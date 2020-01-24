Narendra Modi is the most popular choice as next prime minister : survey

According to the India Today Group-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey,Narendra Modi remains the most popular choice as the prime minister as compared to his nearest rival, Rahul Gandhi.There is a 40 percentage point gap between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in the prime ministerial stakes.

While 53 per cent have named Narendra Modi as the next prime minister, only 13 per cent have said that Rahul Gandhi is best suited to lead the country.

Seven per cent have given a yes to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and only four per cent showed confidence in Home Minister Amit Shah. Three per cent think Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi could be the best alternative to Narendra Modi.

Interestingly, in this category, 60 per cent Hindus and only 17 per cent of Muslims prefer to see Narendra Modi taking the reins of the country for the third time. As for Rahul Gandhi, the numbers are 10 per cent Hindus and 32 per cent Muslims.