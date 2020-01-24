Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary includes 26 Indian words in its new edition

The Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary has included 26 Indian words in its latest edition. The 10th edition of the dictionary was launched on Friday.

The dictionary has a total of 384 Indian english words and has in this edition included 26 new words. Around 1000 new words were included in the new edition.

” This edition has 26 Indian English words of which 22 figure in the printed dictionary. The other four are in the digital version”, said top official of Oxford University Press.

Some of the new Indian English words included in the dictionary are ‘Auntie, Aadhaar, chawl, dabba, hartal, shaadi.Bus Stand, Deemed University, FIR, Non-Veg, Redressal, Tempo, Tube Light, Veg and Videograph’. The four words included in the digital version are ‘Current, Looter, Looting, Upazila’.