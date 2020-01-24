Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain again

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain for second day in a row. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Snes and NSE Nifty has settled trading in a higher note because of a broad based buying interest.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,613 registering a gain of 0.55% or 226 points. NSE Nifty has ended trading at 12,248 higher by 0.56% or 67 points.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1390 shares ended higher while 1138 closed lower on BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Ultra Tech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries, Titan, Coal India, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel and Larsen & Toubro.

The top losers in the market were Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Service, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries Limited.